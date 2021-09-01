Cancel
NFL

NFL Players Association investigating after Urban Meyer said vaccine status factored into Jaguars roster

By Rob Maaddi
fox13news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's admission that vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union's action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters:...

