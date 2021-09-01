Visit Estremoz - Portugal's 'White City' Brims with Tradition

Renowned Uruguayan sculptor Pablo Atchugarry is building Uruguay’s first contemporary art museum, in the coastal resort town of Punta del Este. Designed by Carlos Ott and slated to open January 8, 2022, the Museo de Arte Contemporaneo Atchugarry (MACA) will comprise 75,000 square feet and house the Atchugarry family’s collection, which comprises more than five hundred pieces, including works by Wifredo Lam, Vik Muniz, Louise Nevelson, Frank Stella, and Joaquín Torres-García, among others, and which notably includes Atchugarry’s first marble sculpture, made in 1979. The museum, which is to offer free admission, will also host and display works on long-term loan from private collections in Uruguay, Latin America, and Europe; an acquisitions committee will be put in place following MACA’s opening.
