Visit Estremoz - Portugal's 'White City' Brims with Tradition

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people who visit Portugal and make to the Alentejo (which everyone should!) make it to the regional capital of Évora, with its dramatic Roman ruins and haunting chapel of bones, or maybe to the rugged Vicentina coast, with its dramatic beaches and surf friendly waves. But few push as far east as Estremoz.

Rudolf Steiner
#White Wine#Wine Shop#White City#New Wine#White City#Roman#Unesco#Christian#Portuguese#Islamic#Moorish#Alentejo
