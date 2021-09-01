14th Television Academy Honors To Be Presented In Reimagined Show Format Narrated By Issa Rae And Streamed Sept. 3 On TelevisionAcademy.Com
The Television Academy announced today that the 14th Television Academy Honors will be presented in a one-hour special program narrated by Issa Rae, streaming Friday, Sept. 3, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT on TelevisionAcademy.com. Download the press release here. Contact:. Stephanie Goodell. 818.462.1150. breakwhitelight for the Television Academy.www.emmys.com
