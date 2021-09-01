Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

14th Television Academy Honors To Be Presented In Reimagined Show Format Narrated By Issa Rae And Streamed Sept. 3 On TelevisionAcademy.Com

emmys.com
 6 days ago

The Television Academy announced today that the 14th Television Academy Honors will be presented in a one-hour special program narrated by Issa Rae, streaming Friday, Sept. 3, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT on TelevisionAcademy.com. Download the press release here. Contact:. Stephanie Goodell. 818.462.1150. breakwhitelight for the Television Academy.

www.emmys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Television Academy#Televisionacademy Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Inside Issa Rae’s Newest Reality Show, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”

The world of Black reality television is slowly evolving, thanks to people like Issa Rae, who called it from the beginning. Perhaps the only woman to have cracked the code and raised the bar tremendously is Mona Scott Young of the Love & HipHop franchise. The story of Mona Scott Young’s domination of this area of television begins with that of rapper Jim Jones and dates all the way back to 2006. Jones was to shoot a reality show dubbed Keeping Up with the Joneses, alongside his long-term girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. Soon enough, Jones’ then-manager Yandy Smith presented the idea to Young, who further developed it to include cast members close to the couple. Thanks to the genius of Young’s camp, Love & HipHop grew from New York and bore shows with the same name in Atlanta, Miami, and Hollywood. The success of the franchise has seen cast members catapult into the limelight, launch businesses and record massive sales.
TV & Videosmyhoustonmajic.com

Find Out What Issa Rae’s New Favorite HBO Max Show Is Inside

Issa Rae shares her new favorite show to Instagram today. Her first unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles debuts to HBO Max this month. The reality show comes from Rae and her Hoorae productions, Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company and Morning Dew Pictures, which brought us the classic reality show Baldwin Hills. Sweet Life will take a look at young, Black life in South LA.
TV Seriesheraldsun.com

What to Watch Thursday: New scripted series from Issa Rae tracks ‘Sweet Life’ in LA

Coroner (8 p.m., The CW) - The Season 3 premiere starts in the wake of COVID-19, as Jenny investigates the mysterious death of a care worker. Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (10 p.m., A&E) - In the Season 2 premiere, a retired coal miner shoots his best friend to death after a Christmas outing takes a tur. Accused of manslaughter and facing 35 years in prison, this case sees the defense take on not just the prosecution-but the failing memory of the accused.
TV & Videosemmys.com

Television Academy Announces Juried Winners for 73rd Emmy Awards

The Television Academy announced today the award winners for the 73rd Emmy Awards in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming and Motion Design. These juried awards will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at L.A. LIVE the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12 at 5:00 PM on Saturday and at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM on Sunday. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 18, (8:00 PM ET/PT) on FXX.
TV SeriesPosted by
Page Six

Issa Rae announces premiere date for the last season of ‘Insecure’

Issa Rae has announced the premiere date for the final season of “Insecure.”. “The wait is almost over. The final season. October.”. An Instagram pic was posted on Monday for the highly anticipated HBO series. Fans were shocked when the announcement was made that the hit show will be coming to an end after such a successful run.
TV & Videosmynews13.com

Television Academy Honors to stream Friday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 14th Television Academy Honors will be presented in a one-hour special program narrated by Issa Rae that will stream Friday, the academy announced Wednesday. Rae will narrate the one-hour, documentary-style special featuring seven television programs chosen earlier this year for the way they are impacting...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Insecure’ Final Season Teaser: Issa Rae’s Breakthrough HBO Comedy Series Comes To An End This Fall

Issa Rae has become a bit of a household name in recent years. But even though the actress has landed high-profile films such as “The Lovebirds,” “The Photograph,” and a supporting role in the upcoming “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” sequel, she really broke out thanks to her series, “Insecure.” And like all great things, eventually “Insecure” has to come to an end.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Insecure’: Issa Rae Confronts Her Growth, Fears & Herself In Season 5 Teaser; HBO Unveils Premiere Date

After the twist of events in Season 4, Issa finally gets some time for self-reflection in the teaser for Insecure‘s fifth and final season. HBO unveiled the first look and premiere date for Issa Rae’s Emmy-winning comedy. In the teaser, Issa (Rae) finds herself all alone to quite literally reflect on how far she’s come since her first days at We Got Y’all to the present.
TV Serieswomenandhollywood.com

Teaser Watch: Issa Rae Dreams of Being “Drama-Free and Happy” in “Insecure’s” Final Season

Issa Rae is reflecting on her past, present, and future in a new teaser for “Insecure.” Set to return to HBO October 24, the Emmy and Peabody-winning comedy’s fifth and final season sees Issa (Rae) considering her next move in the wake of breaking up with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and making up with Molly (Yvonne Orji). “I just want to be drama-free and happy,” she explains. “I keep fronting everybody like I’m not scared of what’s next for me, but I am terrified. So, what am I supposed to do now?”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Can Tracee Ellis Ross’ Historic Noms for Acting and Producing Help With Voting?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Issa Rae Talks to the Voice in Her Head in ‘Insecure’ Final Season Teaser

Issa Rae does some reflecting in the fifth and final season teaser for Insecure, airing on October 24th via HBO. “I just wanna be drama free and happy,” Rae’s character, Issa Dee, tells herself in the minute-long clip. Her double appears in the mirror, suggesting, “Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you you’re not done.” Rae replies, “That’s you! You’re the voice in the back of my head!” HBO announced the hit series’ fifth season would be its last back in January. The show, which was developed out of Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, which recently earned eight Emmy nominations for its fourth season. “It’s not enough to start things,” Rae told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “These businesses and all these things that I’m touching still have to be great. Anybody can do this, but can they do it well? What I’m trying to prove is that I can do it well.”
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Filmmaker Kristian King Shows the Pressure of 'Black Excellence' in Twice As Good

Kristian King’s Twice As Good is part of the Scene in Color Film Series, presented by Target, which shines a light on incredible filmmaking talent. As part of the series, three emerging filmmakers will receive mentorship from producer Will Packer, and their films are available to watch on Rotten Tomatoes, MovieClips Indie Channel, Peacock, and the NBC App.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

The rapper-turned-TV producer uses 'The Wire' star's passing to promote his new Starz series, 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', before bringing up his past beef with the late actor. AceShowbiz - While people may have gotten used to 50 Cent's excessive trolling, no one was prepared for his shocking comments...
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...

Comments / 0

Community Policy