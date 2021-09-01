14th Television Academy Honors To Be Presented In Reimagined Show Format Narrated By Issa Rae And Streamed Sept. 3 On TelevisionAcademy.Com

Issa Rae does some reflecting in the fifth and final season teaser for Insecure, airing on October 24th via HBO. “I just wanna be drama free and happy,” Rae’s character, Issa Dee, tells herself in the minute-long clip. Her double appears in the mirror, suggesting, “Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you you’re not done.” Rae replies, “That’s you! You’re the voice in the back of my head!” HBO announced the hit series’ fifth season would be its last back in January. The show, which was developed out of Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, which recently earned eight Emmy nominations for its fourth season. “It’s not enough to start things,” Rae told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “These businesses and all these things that I’m touching still have to be great. Anybody can do this, but can they do it well? What I’m trying to prove is that I can do it well.”