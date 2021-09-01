Official List of Philly Schools That Tested COVID Positive

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several DeSoto parents say they are concerned the district isn’t doing enough to protect their children. However, the district contends they are. “It’s been rough,” Melissa, one of the concerned parents, said. “Every time you turn around one of your neighbors is sick and all of them seem to have school aged children. Some of these are people who really did everything right. The ones who worked from home and did their part. We’re just two weeks into the school year.”