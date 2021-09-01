Cancel
Silver City, NM

Local News: September 1st, 2021

silvercityradio.com
Here’s some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. The Western New Mexico University Office of Veteran Affairs will observe the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a memorial event on campus Saturday, September 11th. According to a news release, the keynote address will be presented by 1984 WNMU alumnus J.R. Calkins, who worked on a Type 1 Incident Management Team that mobilized to New York City on September 12th, 2001, to assist with search and rescue efforts at ground zero. The event, which will be held in Old James Stadium, starts at 8 a.m. with a presentation of the colors and the national anthem sung by Mariachi Plata de WNMU. It will continue through 11 a.m. with speakers, music, and periodical silences in observation of the attack’s most devastating moments.

