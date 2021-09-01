At least one student injured in shooting at North Carolina
North Carolina [USA], September 2 (ANI): At least one student was injured during a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. "Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available," Winston Salem Police Department tweeted.www.charlottestar.com
