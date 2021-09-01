God's Country, September 1

I hope you all had a good start to your school year! This week, I want to tell you a story about a little girl, her father, and Jesus. It is in the Bible, Mark Chapter 5. It is about a dad named Jairus. Jairus had a daughter who was very ill. In fact, he was certain that she was going to die, and he would have done anything in his power to help her get well. Jairus was a ruler in the temple, and he had heard about how Jesus had been healing many people, so when he saw Jesus, he ran to meet Him right away. He fell at the feet of Jesus. “My daughter is sick and is about to die,” he said. “Please come and place Your hands on her; heal her, so she can live.” Jesus immediately began walking with Jairus toward his house, so that He could heal the girl.