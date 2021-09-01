Cancel
Ford Wants to Boost F-150 Lightning Pickup’s Range Through OTA Updates

By Hazel Southwell
thedrive
thedrive
 5 days ago
A series of constant upgrades could push the Lightning's capabilities forward after release. The Ford F-150 Lightning has proven immensely popular since its launch and there's already serious talk that its range could be bigger than the declared max of 300 miles. Like, much bigger—think 450 miles or more. That's exciting enough but when The Drive interviewed Ford CEO Jim Farley, he heavily foreshadowed there being even more range to come via updates.

