Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at fresh high, powered by tech stocks

By David French
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Tech stocks lead gains; Apple hits record high

* August private jobs growth misses expectations

* PVH Corp top S&P 500 gainer on raising full-year forecast (Updates prices, adds energy content)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed Wednesday at a record high, with the S&P 500 ending near its previous peak, as September kicked off with renewed buying of technology stocks and private payrolls data, which supported the case for dovish monetary policy.

Technology stocks, which tend to benefit from a low-rate environment, were up. Apple Inc rose to its second record high this week, and Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Google-owner Alphabet Inc all advanced.

Sectors considered as bond-proxies or defensive including utilities and real estate were also among the top performers.

“Given there’s going to be some choppiness in the economic recovery because of COVID, people will look for where they can find the best future growth potential,” said Chris Graff, co-chief investment officer at RMB Capital.

A report by ADP, published ahead of the U.S. government’s more comprehensive employment report on Friday, showed private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August.

Wall Street’s main indexes have hit record highs recently, with the benchmark S&P 500 notching seven straight monthly gains as investors shrugged off risks around a rise in new coronavirus infections and hoped for the Fed to remain dovish in its policy stance.

Another set of data on Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly picked up in August amid strong order growth, but a measure of factory employment dropped to a nine-month low, likely as workers remained scarce.

Surveys earlier in the day showed Asian and European factory activity lost momentum last month as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains.

“We’ve got the jobs report on Friday, but what’s become more important is the job openings report next week and the CPI release after that, so a lot about employment and inflation in the next couple of weeks which will reset people’s expectations for tapering and interest rates,” Graff added.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.51 points, or 0.13%, to 35,313.22, the S&P 500 gained 1.49 points, or 0.03%, to 4,524.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.15 points, or 0.33%, to 15,309.38.

The energy index registered its third straight fall.

Crude prices were flat after OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing policy of gradual output increases. However, the full extent of damage to U.S. energy infrastructure from Hurricane Ida is still being established

More than 80% of oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains offline, while analysts have warned that restarting Louisiana refineries shut by the storm could take weeks and cost operators tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue.

PBF Energy Inc, whose 190,000 barrel-per-day Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery lost power following the storm, slumped on Wednesday.

Shares of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp surged to the top of the S&P 500 after it raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Maker of Prego pasta sauces, Campbell Soup Co rose even as it forecast fiscal 2022 profit and sales below market expectations due to a slowdown in demand and higher raw material costs.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Alphabet Inc#European#Pvh Corp#Apple Inc#Microsoft Corp#Google#Covid#Rmb Capital#Adp#Fed#Asian#Nasdaq Composite#Hurricane Ida#Pbf Energy Inc#Prego#Campbell Soup Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Tech Sector Thriving for Six Months: Will the Rally Last?

Wall Street has maintained its impressive northbound journey so far this year after completing an astonishing bull run in the coronavirus-ridden 2020. However, the U.S. stock market’s driver has changed. In 2020, it was the technology sector that drove Wall Street to get rid of the pandemic-led historically shortest bear...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Tech shares lead European stocks close to record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Sept 6 (Reuters) - European stocks edged towards record levels on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, as hopes of more economic stimulus bolstered global sentiment. The pan-European...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

Stock market returns have come steady and strong this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index rising by roughly 21%. That's much better than the roughly 14% the index has returned on average over the past 10 years, and there are still a few months of trading activity left. But...
EconomyCNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
StocksCNN

US stocks look to rebound

The Nasdaq Composite started September off with a new all-time high, finishing up 0.3%. The S&P 500, which had been on track for a decisive record for much of the day, gave back its modest gains and ended the day flat. The Dow was in the red all day and...
Stocksinvesting.com

Tech lifts Nasdaq to record close but Wall Street mixed on jobs report

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed Friday at a fresh record but Wall Street's main indexes headed into the Labor Day weekend in mixed fashion, reacting to a disappointing U.S. jobs report which raised fears about the pace of economic recovery but weakened the argument for near-term tapering. A majority of...
StocksFOXBusiness

Nasdaq ticks to record despite jobs miss

U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Friday, with the Nasdaq closing at an all-time high, after the August jobs report fell short of estimates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 74 points, or 0.21%, while the S&P 500 index slipped 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite index edged higher by 0.21% to post its third straight record close.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Didi Global, Nvidia, PagerDuty and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Didi Global — Shares of the Chinese ride-hailing giant climbed 2.3%, on pace for double-digit gains on the week amid a Bloomberg News report of Beijing potentially taking over the company. Beijing is eyeing a plan to take Didi under state control by acquiring a stake through government-run firms including Beijing Tourism Group, the report said. It is still an early-stage proposal pending government approval, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.
StocksBenzinga

How Will The Long Weekend Affect The Stock Market?

SEPT 11 | 9 – 5 ET. Spencer and Aaron analyze the movers of the day and talk to Tim Quast of https://marketstructureedge.com/ about Tim’s watchlist. If there was a long weekend money that has short horizons is going to take protective measures. If you’re in a trade and you are going to hold something over a three-day weekend. You want to hold things that are unlikely to be impacted severely by the unexpected. You just never know. And so hedge funds are going to do that.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed Friday more than 2% higher, in contrast to a generally flat stock market. That followed a price target upgrade from one analyst tracking the stock. It also occurred on a good day for cryptocurrencies, which help boost its business. So what. That upgrade came from...
Businessinvesting.com

Ida Batters NYC, Jobless Claims, China's Tech Squeeze - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The remnants of Hurrricane Ida batters New York and southern New England. Jobless claims data will provide the latest snapshot of the labor market ahead of Friday's payrolls report. The euro and cryptocurrencies make further gains against the dollar, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gives ground in the fight over payment processing, and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) pays the price of Beijing's push to reduce inequality. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 2nd September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy