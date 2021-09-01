Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TREASURIES-Yields steady as U.S. payrolls data awaited

By Karen Pierog
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Recasts, updates yields; adds analyst comments, fed funds rate move) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered around the unchanged mark on Wednesday in low-volume afternoon trading as the market focused on the government's jobs report due out on Friday. The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose as high as 1.334%, was last unchanged at 1.302%. The market is in check "because even if you had a really great idea about what's going to happen next, the jobs report can trump just about anything," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial. August job gains above 500,000 should keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on track to announce or strongly signal at its September meeting plans to taper $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a Citi Research report said. Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast private payrolls likely increased by 700,000 in August from a 703,000 rise in July. With government jobs expected to have risen by about 50,000, that would mean overall payrolls advancing by 750,000. Yields eased earlier on Wednesday after the ADP National Employment report showed private payrolls increased by 374,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 613,000 jobs in the report, which has been an unreliable indicator of labor market health. Still, Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, said movements in Eurodollar futures and the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities yield and breakeven rate in the wake of the report were "a market signal for maybe the economy is not so strong and the Fed is going to be able to stay on hold for a while longer." Other data on Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in August, but a measure of employment in factories dropped to a nine-month low. The U.S. federal funds rate fell 2 basis points to 6 basis points on Tuesday for the first time since June on month-end demand as money market funds and other investors struggled with a dearth of high-quality short-term assets. Demand for money market assets has increased as the Treasury issues fewer bills as it approaches a debt limit that expired in July. "There's a lot of cash in the front-end and that rate is starting to get a little bit slippery," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, noting growing market pressure as the U.S. government gets closer to potentially running out of funds. The Treasury is expected to get by until late October or early November by using extraordinary measures. The five-year note yield, which is more sensitive to intermediate interest rate hikes, was last up almost a basis point at 0.7804%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last less than a basis point flatter at 108.89 basis points. The gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds also contracted. It was last 1.39 basis points flatter at 113.69 basis points. Vogel said Tuesday's curve steepening appeared to be situational as opposed to driven by strong conviction. September 1 Wednesday 3:25PM New York / 1925 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0425 0.0431 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.000 Two-year note 99-212/256 0.2114 0.002 Three-year note 99-232/256 0.407 0.008 Five-year note 99-218/256 0.7804 0.009 Seven-year note 100-76/256 1.0808 0.002 10-year note 99-132/256 1.302 0.000 20-year bond 98-120/256 1.842 -0.006 30-year bond 101-216/256 1.9188 -0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith and Richard Chang)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasuries#Government Jobs#U S Federal Reserve#Fed#U S Treasury#Fhn Financial#The U S Federal Reserve#Citi Research#Adp#Nuveen#Td Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar near one-month low on bets for later Fed taper

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near a one-month low versus major peers on Monday, as investors pushed back expectations for when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, edged 0.05% higher to 92.155, after...
Businesskfgo.com

Column: Hedge funds in historic double-down on higher U.S. yields – Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Not only are hedge funds ramping up their bets on a higher 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, they are doing so on a historic scale. The latest move in Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions suggests speculators were undeterred by the market’s reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, or were banking on a bumper August U.S. jobs report.
Marketswsau.com

Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar on Monday clawed back some of the losses sustained after last week’s poor U.S. jobs report, helped by firmer U.S. Treasury yields in a big week for major central banks. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, edged 0.1% higher to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches up, gains capped as state banks purchase dollars

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against a weaker dollar on Monday, as investors pushed back expectations for when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus. However, gains were capped as sources told Reuters that some major Chinese state-owned banks were seen buying the greenbacks in the onshore spot market late on Friday. That had pushed the yuan sharply weaker, prompting some market participants to become cautious and wonder about the policy stance. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a more than 2-1/2-month high of 6.4529 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4577. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4550 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4546 at midday, 39 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Some currency traders said the state bank actions on Friday could suggest authorities may want a stable currency for now due to uncertainties in overseas markets including Fed tapering. China's major state-owned banks often act as agents for the central bank in currency markets, but they also trade on their own behalf. The marginal strength in the yuan on Monday morning came as some traders saw chances for the Fed to announce the tapering of bond purchases in September became very narrow after the downbeat U.S. payrolls. Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pressure other major currencies, including Chinese yuan, as a shrinkage in yield premium could lead to capital outflows from emerging markets. However, Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, said the impact on the yuan could be rather limited this time round. "We believe capital outflows will be mostly reflected in the domestic stock market dominated by retail customers, rather than in the domestic bond market, which is dominated by institutional investors," he said, expecting overseas institutional investors to continue purchasing the Chinese government bonds to offset yuan's depreciation pressure. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.215 from the previous close of 92.11, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4475 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4529 6.4577 0.07% Spot yuan 6.4546 6.4585 0.06% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.14% Spot change since 2005 28.23% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.53 98.52 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.215 92.11 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4475 0.11% * Offshore 6.6225 -2.56% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields, domestic equities higher

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds rose on Monday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields and broader Topix index, which hit its highest level in more than three decades on hopes of swift economic recovery from the pandemic fallout. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 2-1/2-month high as early Fed taper fears ebb

* India’s August gold imports nearly double - source. * Dollar hovers near one-month low (Adds comment, updates prices) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Monday, hovering close to a 2-1/2-month peak after disappointing U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could wait a bit longer to pare its stimulus measures.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: Bearish Turn Ahead in EUR/USD?

With traders returning from the Summer and the European Central Bank monetary policy statement ahead, volatility should pick up nicely for EUR/USD. Will this lead to a break and directional move away from the 1.1900 major psychological area?. Bearish Turn Ahead in EUR/USD?. Two weeks ago, I discussed how we...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Close Higher as Central Bank Tightening Fears Cool

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.7%, with tech stocks adding 1.6%...
Businessinvesting.com

Shifting From Fed To ECB Taper Talks

US Nonfarm payrolls disappointed last Friday with only 235,000 jobs created in August. The US dollar sold off in an imminent response to the report but the greenback’s decline was limited after several days of weakness while bigger currency movements remained absent. Despite the weaker than forecast job growth, average...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index...
EconomyNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Move Lower Ahead of Initial Jobless Claims

U.S. government debt prices moved higher on Thursday morning as investors awaited new jobless claims figures. At around 5 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 50 basis points lower to 1.2970% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also dropped about 16 basis points to trade at 1.9174%. Yields move inversely to prices.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attempts to test $1,830 as USD retreats

Gold is fending the 38.2% Fibo with bulls looking for a charge to the $1,850s. Key central bank events are in focus which could turn the US dollar over again and support gold higher. Update: Gold prices lock in some fresh gains but continue to face pressure near the $1,830-$1,835...
Stockswincountry.com

World shares at record high as investors count on Fed largesse

TOKYO (Reuters) – Global stocks inched higher on Tuesday to a record high for the eight straight session as investors wagered the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases after the soft U.S. jobs data. Japanese shares extended their bull run on hopes...
BusinessCNBC

Gold holds near 2-1/2-month high on prospects of Fed taper delay

Spot gold was steady at $1,826.65 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,828.60. Gold prices hovered on Monday below a 2-1/2-month peak after a disappointing U.S. jobs data signaled that the Federal Reserve could push back the timeline for tapering stimulus measures, bolstering bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC

Despite a huge miss in US non-farm payrolls, where the nation added 235k jobs versus 733k expected in August, most stocks on Wall Street concluded the week higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed the S&P 500 and more cyclically-sensitive Dow Jones. Expectations that the Fed may not taper this month boosted growth stocks. Meanwhile in Japan, the Nikkei 225 soared after Japan’s Prime Minister Suga announced his resignation plan, opening the door to new leadership as calls for more stimulus mount.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold climbs 2-1/2-month peak as jejune US job growth clouds Fed taper timeline

On Friday, both spot gold and US gold futures’ prices soared more than 1 per cent, sky-rocketing to their highest levels in more than two and a half months, as a sluggish US job growth in August had clouded the prospects of a tapering of fiscal support in a near term and proffered a curb in the applecart for the US Dollar, eventually restoring the precious yellow-metal’s safe-haven bid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy