Interactive before-and-after images show Hurricane Ida’s devastation

The epic storm that swept across the eastern United States this week hit New Jersey so hard that satellites saw the damage from space. After Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, it swept up the coast, bringing with it extreme weather, rainfall and destruction. On Sept. 1, the storm hit New Jersey. The historic rainfall has so far killed at least 25 people in the state and at least 61 people across eight states. The storm surge happened quickly, submerging apartments and trapping people in their cars, according to a New York Times report. The storm even stirred up tornadoes in southern New Jersey.