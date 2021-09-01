Flash Flood Watch issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In southeastern Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 7 or 8 inches not out of the question. This will bring the potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New England. * The potential for very significant urban and small stream flash flooding exists as well as the possibility of significant River Flooding. Some roads may become flooded and impossible with perhaps even few road washouts. While the axis of heaviest rainfall remains uncertain, areas near and south of the Massachusetts turnpike appear to be at greatest risk.