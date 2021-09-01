Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In southeastern Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * Widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 7 or 8 inches not out of the question. This will bring the potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New England.

