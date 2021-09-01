VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Bowling Green, Tennessee Football is Here!

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back for another VR2 on SI Pod to preview Tennessee's first regular season game: a home opener against the Bowling Green Falcons. What should Vol Nation expect to see from Josh Heupel's first game as Head Coach? What will Joe Milton have in store for his first start under center in Orange and White? Only time will tell, but Jake believes fans should expect a blowout that will serve as a great opportunity for many Vols to get their feet wet with the 2021 season and answer any questions remaining from fall camp. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full podcast below:

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.