Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Massachusetts, eastern Massachusetts, northeastern Massachusetts and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in central Massachusetts, Northern Worcester MA and Southern Worcester MA. In eastern Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Suffolk MA and Western Norfolk MA. In northeastern Massachusetts, Eastern Essex MA and Western Essex MA. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 6 or 7 inches not out of the question. This will bring the potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New England. * The potential for very significant urban and small stream flash flooding exists as well as the possibility of significant River Flooding. Some roads may become flooded and impossible with perhaps even few road washouts. While the axis of heaviest rainfall remains uncertain, areas near and south of the Massachusetts turnpike appear to be at greatest risk.