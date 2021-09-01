Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, MA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Massachusetts, eastern Massachusetts, northeastern Massachusetts and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in central Massachusetts, Northern Worcester MA and Southern Worcester MA. In eastern Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Suffolk MA and Western Norfolk MA. In northeastern Massachusetts, Eastern Essex MA and Western Essex MA. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 6 or 7 inches not out of the question. This will bring the potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New England. * The potential for very significant urban and small stream flash flooding exists as well as the possibility of significant River Flooding. Some roads may become flooded and impossible with perhaps even few road washouts. While the axis of heaviest rainfall remains uncertain, areas near and south of the Massachusetts turnpike appear to be at greatest risk.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
County
Essex County, MA
County
Worcester County, MA
County
Franklin County, MA
County
Hampshire County, MA
County
Middlesex County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
County
Norfolk County, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Central Massachusetts#Extreme Weather#The Flash Flood Watch#Northern Worcester Ma#Southern Worcester Ma#Central Middlesex Ma#Eastern Norfolk Ma#Western Norfolk Ma#Eastern Essex Ma#Western Essex Ma#Eastern Franklin Ma#Eastern Hampden Ma#Eastern Hampshire Ma#Western Franklin Ma#Western Hampden Ma#Western Hampshire Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy