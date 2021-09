Senate President Bill Ferguson Thursday applauded a State Board of Education vote to require masks for all students and staff at all of the state’s public schools. “Today’s vote demonstrates that President Crawford and the Board recognize the importance of safely keeping Maryland students in the classroom through proven mitigation strategies,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I would like to personally thank State Superintendent Choudhury for his leadership on this issue. His voice was a critical component in today’s decision to do what is in the best interest of students, families, teachers, and staff.”