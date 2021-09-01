Flood Watch issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 01:25:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued by 10 PM EDT tonight. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Watch is cancelled for the following rivers in West Virginia...Virginia...Maryland South Branch Potomac River near Springfield affecting Hardy and Hampshire Counties. Shenandoah River at Millville affecting Clarke, Jefferson and Warren Counties. Rappahannock River at Remington affecting Culpeper and Southern Fauquier zones. Seneca Creek at Dawsonville affecting Northwest Montgomery zone. The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Maryland Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Eastern Loudoun, Western Loudoun and Northwest Montgomery zones. Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Frederick MD and Western Loudoun zones. Potomac River at Harpers Ferry affecting Jefferson and Washington Counties. Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for the Potomac River at Point of Rocks. * From Thursday evening to early Saturday morning. * At 3:31 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 2.5 feet, or 13.6 feet below flood stage. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The boat ramp and lower parking lot at Point of Rocks are flooded. Water approaches the water treatment plant in Brunswick. Farmland behind the Tarara Vineyard is flooded. River Name Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8PM 2AM 8AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Point of Rocks 16.0 2.5 Wed 3 pm 2.4 3.2 6.4 19.3 8am Fri