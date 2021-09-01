Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Northwest Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 700 AM EDT. Target Area: Northwest Montgomery The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Maryland Virginia Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Eastern Loudoun, Western Loudoun and Northwest Montgomery zones. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for the Potomac River at Edwards Ferry. * From Friday afternoon to Friday evening. * At 10:31 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.5 feet, or 9.5 feet below flood stage. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water reaches the boat ramp and lower parking area at Edwards Ferry, and begins to inundate areas near Whites Ferry. River Name Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Edwards Ferry 15.0 5.5 Wed 10 pm 6.7 8.8 10.8 15.0 2pm Fri

