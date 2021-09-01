Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 23:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC089-021530- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0033.210902T0316Z-210903T1500Z/ /SHOP1.2.ER.210902T0217Z.210902T1200Z.210903T0900Z.NO/ 1116 PM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Bush Kill At Shoemakers. * From this evening to Friday morning. * At 10:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 6.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Route 209 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area floods. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Creek Road near Route 209 and Bushkill Road floods. Flooding increases on Route 209 and is closed. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs in the Delaware Gap National Recreation Area. Damage to infrastructure is likely. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.5 feet on 04/03/2005. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Bush Kill At Shoemakers affecting Monroe County. For the Bush Kill...including Shoemakers...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bush Kill Shoemaker 6.0 6.2 Wed 10 pm ED 6.2 4.7 MSG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Monroe County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy