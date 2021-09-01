Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 23:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC089-021530- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0033.210902T0316Z-210903T1500Z/ /SHOP1.2.ER.210902T0217Z.210902T1200Z.210903T0900Z.NO/ 1116 PM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Bush Kill At Shoemakers. * From this evening to Friday morning. * At 10:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 6.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Route 209 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area floods. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Creek Road near Route 209 and Bushkill Road floods. Flooding increases on Route 209 and is closed. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs in the Delaware Gap National Recreation Area. Damage to infrastructure is likely. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.5 feet on 04/03/2005. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Bush Kill At Shoemakers affecting Monroe County. For the Bush Kill...including Shoemakers...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bush Kill Shoemaker 6.0 6.2 Wed 10 pm ED 6.2 4.7 MSG