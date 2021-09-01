Cancel
Obituaries

MARTHA PAINTER

The News-Gazette
 8 days ago

Mrs. Martha Jane Lipscomb Painter of Nathalie passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her home. She was born in Waynesboro on Oct. 4, 1945, and was 75 years old. She was the daughter of Clarence Matthew Lipscomb and Geneva Craft Lipscomb and was married to Earl Franklin Painter. She was ...

www.thenews-gazette.com

#Local News#Geneva Craft Lipscomb
