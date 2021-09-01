Cancel
Law

Attorneys Weigh In on Medical Malpractice Implications, as Some Lawmakers Want Surgeries Videotaped

By Charles Toutant
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideotaping surgical procedures is now the law in South Korea, and in Wisconsin lawmakers will consider a similar measure. Having a video record of an operation could help resolve some of the disputes that lead to malpractice litigation. Some lawyers see technical complications and HIPAA snags from videotaping. While surveillance...

