Dr. Hal Paz leaving Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center for smaller NYC-area university

By Carrie Ghose
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 5 days ago
Dr. Hal Paz is leaving Ohio State University and its Wexner Medical Center to return to the NYC metro area, following yet another record financial year and midway through a multibillion-dollar construction boom.

Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

