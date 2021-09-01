Cancel
Entertainment

MSNBC Host Chokes Up While Reading Elijah McClain’s Last Words

By Justin Baragona
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett on Wednesday broke down on-air while reading the final words uttered by Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old Black man described as a “gentle soul” who was killed in 2019 after he was tackled and assaulted by police. A Colorado grand jury returned a 32-count...

Colorado State
Elijah Mcclain
Geoff Bennett
