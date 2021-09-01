Who will be Ohio State’s next QB?: Ohio State riding on young talent at quarterback heading into 2021 season

They may still be freshmen in name, but Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka graduated past the beginners’ courses in Brian Hartline’s wide receivers room a while ago. Boasting 205-pound frames at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-1, respectively, Harrison and Egbuka already looked advanced beyond their years physically when they set foot on Ohio State campus back in January. The other half of the equation is what goes on between the ears, and Hartline might be even more impressed with that element of the pair’s game than he is their physical stature.