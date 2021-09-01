Cancel
Who will be Ohio State’s next QB?: Ohio State riding on young talent at quarterback heading into 2021 season

By Dan Hope
614now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State’s 2021 quarterback roster is loaded with talent but lacks experience. From a talent perspective, the Buckeyes have never been more loaded at the quarterback position than they are right now. Quinn Ewers is the highest-rated recruit Ohio State has ever signed. Kyle McCord was a five-star recruit too. C.J. Stroud was a near-five-star recruit who was ranked as the third-best quarterback in the class of 2020, when Jack Miller was also a four-star recruit.

614now.com

Comments / 0

