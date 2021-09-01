Was That Really Charlie Cox In the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer? He Says...

The new Cinderella movie starring Camila Cabello has created quite the stir, but let us not forget the iconic modern-day retelling of the Cinderella folk-tale that is A Cinderella Story. Starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray, A Cinderella Story is one of the most 2004 movies of all time, and I mean that as a compliment. In this version, Cinderella meets her Prince Charming via flip-phone T9 texting, her evil stepmother is a shallow Los Angeles valley mom addicted to tanning (played by a pitch-perfect Jennifer Coolidge), and her fairy godmother is her manager at a local diner (played by an always-great Regina King). Watch it and you’ll be transported back to a simpler time of chunky bangs and bright pink converse. You’ll laugh out loud, or, as Sam Montgomery would say, “LOL.”
