Was That Really Charlie Cox In the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer? He Says...

justjaredjr.com
 5 days ago

Charlie Cox is revealing if that was really him in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer – Just Jared. Did you see the new No Time to Die James Bond trailer?!?! – Lainey Gossip. The reviews for Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella are in! Find out what critics are saying – Just...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ant-Man 3: New Cassie Lang Actress Shows Off Ripped Marvel Physique

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be aware of it but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has already begun filming in London and while we still know very little about the film apart from the involvement of Kang the Conqueror as the main baddie, the project is already shaping up to be better and more serious in nature than the first two films.
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Actor Confirms Tobey Maguire Casting in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Webheads have been waiting for months for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to finally drop the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the moment they did, the entire comic book film fandom exploded in sheer excitement. However, despite all the hype it generated online, some fans were a little disappointed when they didn't see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who are both heavily rumored to be making appearances in the project.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Watch a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ try and fail to deny his surprise cameo

The Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks keep on coming, seemingly confirming the film’s big surprise. The first trailer confirmed that the Marvel movie will be a multiverse adventure, something we’ve known for a long time. It also confirmed an unexpected villain and teased another prominent Spider-Man antagonist. Both of them come from Sony’s standalone Spider-Man projects. The implication is that the previous Spider-Man actors will return to help the MCU’s Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bring order to the universe. That’s also something we’ve known for the better part of a year. Not only that, but No Way Home will also...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Bearded Cumberbatch Spotted Amid Spider-Man: No Way Home Reshoots

Though it’s scheduled to come out in four months’ time, we’ve still yet to receive any kind of trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Marvel/Sony keeping a tight hold on plot details to date. While it’s long been reported that the likes of Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Jamie Foxx (Electro) and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) will feature in the threequel, their involvement is more like a badly kept secret than officially confirmed. But the studios haven’t been able to stop fans speculating about the movie’s multiversal scope.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Krysten Ritter Is All Blue Hair, Don't Care In New Netflix Nightbooks Trailer

Netflix is on a pretty good run of original movies lately. Beckett starring John David Washington was an entertaining thriller and the Jason Momoa-led Sweet Girl is another throwback to action thrillers of the past. Now we have the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming horror/fantasy film Nightbooks, starring Krysten Ritter-- and it looks like the perfect blend of Goosebumps and Hocus Pocus. Produced by Sam Raimi, director of Evil Dead, Nightbooks trailer has a classic horror vibe that looks kid-friendly. Well, as kid-friendly as a witch threatening to kill you over and over can be.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Kin Trailer Reveals Charlie Cox’s First Role Since Daredevil

Netflix canceled Daredevil in November 2018, and Charlie Cox has been absent from our screens that entire time. Over the last three years there’s been plenty of speculation that the actor was poised to suit up and join the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that’s only intensified since the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped yesterday.
MoviesPosted by
Floor8

Tom Holland's Spiderman wants a do-over! Watch Benedict Cumberbatch rewind time in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer!

Tom Holland - who spend the weekend with co-star and girlfriend, Zendaya, at a wedding - shared the highly anticipated trailer of Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home with his 46. 3 million Instagram followers, of course, the star wasn't the one to break the trailer, given his track record of being unable to keep things a secret and all, the trailer was first released at last night's 2021 CinemanCon, following reports made the day before that the trailer had been leaked online. Despite the alleged leaks, many fans stayed true and eagerly awaited the release of the official trailer, and they weren't disappointed!
MoviesInverse

Spider-Man 3 trailer may have a Daredevil cameo hidden in plain sight

After months of speculation, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has confirmed countless fan suspicions. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange appears, the return of the Green Goblin seems imminent thanks to one Easter egg, and Alfred Molina is making his grand re-entrance as Doctor Octopus. Aside from that wish list of...
Moviesepicstream.com

Daredevil Fans Have Proof Matt Murdock Is In Spider-Man 3 Trailer

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has finally been dropped and people can't stop talking about the sequel's unexpected plot. Although there was so much to see in the teaser, Daredevil fans zeroed in on a scene that may have confirmed Matt Murdock is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer release mystery finally addressed by Marvel’s boss

Marvel had scheduled four MCU movies this year, and two of them are already out. Black Widow launched in mid-July, and Shang-Chi will premiere on September 3rd, but lucky fans saw it earlier this week. Also earlier this week, Marvel debuted its final Eternals trailer that was full of exciting revelations. That leaves Spider-Man: No Way Home as the only 2021 MCU film without any sort of promo footage. And a trailer release for No Way Home might not be coming soon. One of the explanations for the lack of any type of No Way Home trailer is that Marvel and...
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

Let’s Compare Marvel’s Multiverses From ‘Loki’ and ‘Dr. Strange’

Loki formally introduced the concept of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the d of many different realities and timelines have been teased before in various other Marvel movies. Take Doctor Strange. In that film, the title character first discovers the existence of magic when the Ancient One gives him a vision of many alternate dimensions where strange forces and mystical beings dwell.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Fans Imagine Kevin Feige's Furious Reaction to the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leak

So, you may have heard, but an unfinished version of the trailer for upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home has leaked, leading fans to scramble to see it before it is removed. With Marvel secrets comes great responsibility, something which has evidently been forgotten by one eager crew member, and fans are now assuming that they will come to feel the fury of Kevin Feige, the Marvel boss who values secrecy above all.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Footage Teases the Arrival of Sinister Six

Spider-Man struggles to know which way is up in the newly released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which, rather surprisingly, reveals that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will indeed come face-to-face with an assortment of villains from previous franchises. While it does keep some details close to the chest, the footage does confirm that both Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin, who will once again be played by Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe respectively, will enter the Scared Timeline to terrorize Tom Holland's Peter Parker.
MoviesDecider

‘A Cinderella Story’

The new Cinderella movie starring Camila Cabello has created quite the stir, but let us not forget the iconic modern-day retelling of the Cinderella folk-tale that is A Cinderella Story. Starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray, A Cinderella Story is one of the most 2004 movies of all time, and I mean that as a compliment. In this version, Cinderella meets her Prince Charming via flip-phone T9 texting, her evil stepmother is a shallow Los Angeles valley mom addicted to tanning (played by a pitch-perfect Jennifer Coolidge), and her fairy godmother is her manager at a local diner (played by an always-great Regina King). Watch it and you’ll be transported back to a simpler time of chunky bangs and bright pink converse. You’ll laugh out loud, or, as Sam Montgomery would say, “LOL.”
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Alex Aiono Joins The Cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' as Series Regular!

Alex Aiono is really building up his acting resume!. The 25-year-old singer-turned-actor has just been revealed to be joining the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Deadline announced. Alex joins as a series regular alongside two more newly announced cast members – Broadway’s Mallory Bechtel and Vikings‘ Eric Johnson.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?

Like all good superhero fans, I’m a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (henceforth MCU). And like all MCU fans, I was ecstatic to see that they were coming out with a show called What If…? I was even more excited when What If…? actually premiered on Disney+! I watched it. Loved it. The animation style was gorgeous and the story was incredibly fun. But, like most other fans of the MCU, I started wondering if the What If…? series is going to be canon and fit into the larger MCU. I mean, it’s pretty obvious there is going to be some craziness going on with the upcoming MCU movies. It was already proven in Avengers: Endgame that there will be some crossover from these different universes, as well as having some time travel potential to bring back different people from the past and potentially more super-powered people from the future.

