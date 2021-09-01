Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gregg Leakes Dies: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Veteran & NeNe Leakes’ Husband Was 66

By Erik Pedersen
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNVdd_0bjkhnKL00

Gregg Leakes , who appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta with his wife, NeNe Leakes , over a dozen season had died. He was 66. The family’s publicist and friend, Ernest Dukes, made the announcement in a statement to Deadline but did not provide details.

NeNe Leakes had shared recently that her husband might be losing his battle with colon cancer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta followed his treatment during its 11th season in 2018-19.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said in the statement. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

NeNe Leakes, who announced last year that she was leaving the long-running Real Housewives of Atlanta after 12 seasons, posted this on her Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes)

Gregg and NeNe Leakes were married in 1997 and were originals cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta. But by Season 3 of Bravo’s reality hit in 2010, they had separated. The divorce continued to be a storyline in Season 4, but she was reconsidering as that season ended, and they remarried in January 2013. Both left the series after Season 12 last year.

Comments / 5

Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Gregg Leakes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Veteran Nene Leakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

NeNe Leakes and Late Husband Gregg’s Photos With Their Brood: Family Album

Family first. While NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ relationship hasn’t been easy, the pair remained doting parents and grandparents to their expanding brood over the years. The couple originally tied the knot in 1997 before welcoming their son, Brentt Leakes, two years later. Following NeNe’s debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the duo’s relationship was on the rocks before splitting in 2011 after 14 years of marriage. They later reconciled less than two years later and eventually remarried.
ObituariesFort Bragg Advocate-News

Gregg Leakes

No memorial events are currently scheduled. I’m so deeply sorry for your lost Praying for Strength and Y’all hold on to one another and Pray. My condolences to the leaves family ma y god bless you and your family. September 3, 2021. As the days and weeks pass, and as...
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Nene Leakes Posts a Sweet Tribute to Gregg

On Thursday (September 2), Nene Leakes posted a sweet tribute to her husband Gregg Leakes following his passing after a battle with cancer. The Instagram tribute featured a video of her and Gregg dancing to Johnny Gill's "It Would Be You". She simply captioned the moment with hearts and broken hearts emojis.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Ex Husband Is Set to Remarry After Heated Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds is an engaged man. His now fiancé, Kortnie O'Connor announced the news via social media with a post showing off her new diamond. "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie," she captioned on the image shared to Instagram according to Page Six.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Falynn Guobadia Announces Pregnancy

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ may be between seasons, but the plot most certainly continues to thicken. For, Falynn Guobadia – who notably starred on season 13 of the Bravo hit – has announced she is expecting her fourth child…a mere matter of months after announcing her split from husband Simon Guobadia. The same Simon Guobadia who is now engaged to RHOA’s Porsha Williams.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Casts 'Real Housewives' Favorite

The next season of Dancing With the Stars is set to be "gone with the wind fabulous" thanks to one Real Housewives star. On Monday, TMZ reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will appear in the upcoming season of DWTS. While DWTS has not revealed the full list of the celebrities who will compete in Season 30, they did reveal two of the competitors who will be showcasing their dance moves — Team USA medalist Suni Lee and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.
Atlanta, GAInternational Business Times

Teresa Giudice, Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Unite To Extend Condolences To NeNe Leakes On Instagram

Teresa Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice united in sending their condolences to NeNe Leakes via social media. The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram Wednesday to express her sympathy toward the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member, 53, following the demise of the latter’s 66-year-old husband, Gregg Leakes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bravo Stars Pay Tribute to Gregg Leakes and Rally Around His Wife NeNe: Andy Cohen, More

Paying their respects. NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, died on Wednesday, September 1, after a battle with cancer. He was 66. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” a publicist for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said in a statement to Us Weekly. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
UPI News

'RHOA's Falynn Guobadia expecting child with Jaylan Banks

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia is going to be a mom of four. The television personality is expecting her fourth child, her first with her boyfriend, Jaylan Banks. Guobadia already has three sons. She and Banks shared news of her pregnancy in a YouTube...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt posts message amid dad Gregg’s cancer battle

NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ son, Brentt, encouraged people to spend time with their loved ones while they have a chance as his father continues to battle colon cancer. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” the 22-year-old wrote on a since-expired Instagram Story (via The Shade Room). “Time is so…valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt, 22, Mourns His Father Gregg With Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘I Miss My Daddy’

NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ son Brentt took to Instagram on Sept. 3 to share a touching tribute in honor of his late father who passed away from colon cancer. NeNe Leakes‘ son Brentt, 22, shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late father Gregg Leakes. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tragically lost his battle with colon cancer and passed away on September 1. “Damn i miss my daddy. Rest Up Pop , Love You,” the 22-year-old captioned a series of throwback photos with his father.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Gregg Leakes Transitions After Battle With Colon Cancer, Dead At 66

Gregg Leakes, husband of RHOA’s NeNe Leakes, has died at age 66 despite previously overcoming a tough battle with colon cancer. “Gregg Leakes, most notably known for appearing alongside his wife, actress & TV personality NeNe Leakes on 12 seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has passed away at the age of 66.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy