Gregg Leakes Dies: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Veteran & NeNe Leakes’ Husband Was 66

Gregg Leakes , who appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta with his wife, NeNe Leakes , over a dozen season had died. He was 66. The family’s publicist and friend, Ernest Dukes, made the announcement in a statement to Deadline but did not provide details.

NeNe Leakes had shared recently that her husband might be losing his battle with colon cancer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta followed his treatment during its 11th season in 2018-19.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said in the statement. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

NeNe Leakes, who announced last year that she was leaving the long-running Real Housewives of Atlanta after 12 seasons, posted this on her Instagram account:

Gregg and NeNe Leakes were married in 1997 and were originals cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta. But by Season 3 of Bravo’s reality hit in 2010, they had separated. The divorce continued to be a storyline in Season 4, but she was reconsidering as that season ended, and they remarried in January 2013. Both left the series after Season 12 last year.