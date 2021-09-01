Arrest warrants issued for suspect in 2 carjackings, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspect police say is responsible for two carjackings in Memphis in August.

Violent Crimes Unit Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Kaylon Osborne for 2 counts of Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, and 2 counts of Employment of Firearm During the Commission of Dangerous Felony.

On Monday, August 16, officers responded to a Carjacking at Radford Street and East Wathal Circle in the Sherwood Forest area.

According to police, a man armed with a handgun demanded the victim’s 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and took off in the car. The victims’ car has been recovered.

On Sunday, August 22, officers responded to a Carjacking at 2025 Clifton in Frayser.

According to police, a man armed with a handgun demanded the victim’s 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and took off in the SUV. Police said the victims’ vehicle has been recovered.

The Memphis Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit Investigators developed Kaylon Osborne as the suspect responsible for both Carjackings.

Osborne is described as a male Black, 18 years of age, 5′4″, 135 lbs.

Police say Osborne frequents the Frayser area and also has ties to Marshfield, Missouri.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Kaylon Osborne’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

©2021 Cox Media Group