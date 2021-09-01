Cancel
Obituaries

JOSHUA BROWN

The News-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Dale Brown, 26, of Raphine died Aug. 27, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. Born Nov. 16, 1996, in Anderson, S.C., Joshua leaves behind his mother, Patricia Andrus, and brother, James Andrus-Brown of Raphine. Joshua, a.k.s. “Jacknife” in the gaming world, was a very happy young man that had...

Dale Brown
