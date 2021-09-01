Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Creepshow Season 3 Trailer Delivers Weird Monsters And Comic Book Chills

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Creepshow Season 3 has been released. The latest season of Shudder's popular horror anthology show releases on September 23. The trailer cuts together lots of moments from Season 3's 12 stories, and while it's not always clear what the episodes will be about, it definitely looks like showrunner Greg Nicotero has pulled out all the scary stops for this season. The Suicide Squad and Walking Dead actor Michael Rooker appear as a cop somewhat alarmed by lots of dead bodies, and there are lots of cool, gooey monster effects--plus the stylized comic book visuals that were kickstarted in the original 1982 Creepshow movie. Check the trailer out below:

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Nicotero
Person
James Remar
Person
Reid Scott
Person
Stephen King
Person
Johnathon Schaech
Person
George Romero
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Ethan Embry
Person
Chills
Person
King Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Superhost#Seance#Latinx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The weekend is once again upon us, which can only mean that Netflix has inevitably released at one original project that’s more than likely a mid budget genre film with a high concept that’s set to make an instant impact and rocket towards the upper echelons of the Top 10 most-watched list long before we get to Sunday.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey fans thrilled with major news about TV series

Good news for Downton Abbey fans everywhere! The entire six seasons of the smash hit show is now available on Netflix, and they are already making quite the stir! The whole boxset only landed on the streaming platform at the weekend, but is already in the top ten trending shows and films - and we can’t say we’re surprised!
MoviesComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Just Released a Season 4 Trailer and Fans Are Beyond Pumped

The Paramount Network finally announced a release date for season 4 of Yellowstone and released a teaser trailer, and fans were thrilled at this long-awaited announcement. The hit show will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, and the trailer gave an ominous sneak peek at what's to come for the Dutton family. Things aren't looking so good for John Dutton (Kevin Costner), whose life was left in the balance in the third season's finale.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in September 2021

Netflix is leaping into fall with a number of new films and TV shows, as well as its regular new rotation of existing shows and movies. Among the original drama films coming to the streamer this month are the 9/11 biographical drama Worth on Sept. 3. Starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci, the Sara Colangelo-directed film is based on true events and follows Keaton’s attorney as he faces the seemingly impossible task of determining the extent of compensation for families who were victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The Starling, which hits Netflix on Sept. 24, stars Melissa McCarthy,...
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Liam Neeson Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

The Liam Neeson action thriller has become a subgenre unto itself ever since the veteran character actor reinvented himself as the industry’s premiere grizzled badass in Taken thirteen years ago, and he still shows no signs of slowing down, even though he turns 70 next year. In fact, despite claiming...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.
MoviesDecider

Is ‘The Night House’ Available on Streaming? Where to Watch

Spooky season is arriving a little early this year. Case in point: David Bruckner’s new horror film The Night House, which arrives in theaters on August 20, ushering in a wave of spine-tingling fall releases. But is The Night House available on streaming?. Rebecca Hall stars in the movie as...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Night Teeth: Release Date, Cast, And More

You know what never gets old? Vampires! Sure, they tend to be hundreds (if not thousands) of years old, but it never really shows. They age like fine wine and never fail to as a source of entertainment. Netflix must've gotten the vampire-loving memo: not only have they claimed the entire "Twilight" saga for themselves, but they're also working on a vampire flick of their own. "Night Teeth" is weeks away from hitting the streamer and we're starting to get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy