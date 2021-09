The search for the body of a Colorado man missing on Lake Martin for three days is now over. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities recovered the body of 24-year-old Zachary Dakota Lewis, said Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Burkett. Lewis was found in the Big Kowaliga Creek area of Lake Martin near the Willow Point Golf Course. Lewis was a firefighter for the Rattlesnake Fire Protection District in Colorado.