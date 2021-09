A Flash Flood Watch is out until 9pm for all the the WBRZ viewing area. Today & Tonight: The weather story today is widespread showers and storms. There is deep tropical moisture over our area, some shower activity will be around in the morning for areas north of Baton Rouge. This afternoon showers and storms will be more widespread as they push south. There is a Flash Flood Watch issued for all areas except for St.Mary Parish, but heavy downpours are still possible there. Storms today will be capable of dropping 2-3 inches of rain in a short period of time. Under normal circumstances this would be manageable, but many areas are not in a position to take on heavy downpours. Have a way to receive warning information in the event of a flood warning for your area.