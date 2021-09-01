Cancel
Cedarville, OH

New Director of Cedar Care Village Pharmacy

cedarville.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took one college tour to convince Dr. Justin Coby to switch to pharmacy. And Cedarville’s Cedar Care Pharmacy is glad for it. Now, after nearly two decades of experience in pharmacies and clinics, Coby will start as director of Cedar Care Village Pharmacy, the teaching pharmacy associated with Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy. Coby will take over from Dr. Thad Franz, who is vice chair of experiential programs and associate professor of pharmacy practice at Cedarville. He will continue in his teaching role at Cedarville.

