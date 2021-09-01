Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Oncternal Therapeutics Rounds Out Leadership Team With Appointment Of Steven Hamburger, Ph.D. As Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs And Quality Assurance

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Steven Hamburger, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance.

Dr. Hamburger brings over 35 years of global drug development experience leading to numerous marketing authorizations in oncology, rare diseases and other therapeutic areas, across multiple geographies. Most recently, Steve was responsible for clinical regulatory affairs at FerGene and was Vice President and Head, Regulatory Affairs at Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at Tarveda Therapeutics. Steve also led global regulatory efforts for both biotech and large pharmaceutical companies including Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, Baxalta, Immunomedics and Savient Pharmaceuticals, and held senior regulatory affairs positions at Takeda/Millennium, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen/Ortho Biotech, Eli Lilly, and Zeneca/ICI Pharmaceuticals. Steve has had significant involvement in the development and/or global registration of many drugs including Krystexxa ®, Onivyde ®, Oncaspar ®, Velcade ®, Gemzar ®, Alimta ®, Doxil ® and Accolate ®.

"Steve brings proven and extensive global regulatory and development expertise, and he will play a key role leading our ongoing dialogue with FDA regarding a potential registration study for our ROR1-binding antibody cirmtuzumab for mantle cell lymphoma patients," said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., Oncternal's President and CEO. "With Steve and the rest of the executive team in place, we are well-positioned to execute on our vision of leveraging novel biological pathways, such as ROR1 and ETS inhibition, to address critical unmet needs for cancer patients."

Equity Inducement Grants

On September 1, 2021, Oncternal granted inducement awards to Drs. Hamburger and Grace Gachanja, Ph.D., who joined the Company as Director, Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance, under Oncternal's 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Oncternal as an inducement to join the Company. The award to Dr. Hamburger consists of an option to purchase 200,000 shares of Oncternal common stock, and the award to Dr. Gachanja consists of an option to purchase 90,000 shares of Oncternal common stock. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to the closing price of Oncternal's common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares subject to the options vesting on the first anniversary of each new employee's employment start date, and the rest vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. The awards were approved by Oncternal's compensation committee, comprised entirely of independent directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with Oncternal in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising, yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression. The clinical pipeline includes cirmtuzumab , an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the ROR1 pathway, a type I tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in an investigator-sponsored, Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with HER2-negative metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer, as well as a Phase 2 clinical trial of cirmtuzumab in combination with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. Oncternal is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor T cell ( CAR-T ) therapy that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The clinical pipeline also includes TK216, an investigational targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the ETS family of oncoproteins, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma alone and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. More information is available at https://oncternal.com .

"Oncternal" is a trademark of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Other third-party logos and product/trade names are registered trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Contact Information:

InvestorsRichard VincentChief Financial Officer858-434-1113 rvincent@oncternal.com

MediaCorey Davis LifeSci Advisors212-915-2577 cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Onct#Checkmate Pharmaceuticals#Tarveda Therapeutics#Immunomedics#Savient Pharmaceuticals#Takeda Millennium#Krystexxa#Onivyde#Velcade#Accolate#Nasdaq Rule#Cll#Venetoclax#Ets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Real Estatealbuquerqueexpress.com

Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC Appoints Industry Veteran Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman/Interim CEO to Lead Strategic Priorities and Capitalization Plan

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2021 / Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC, a real estate developer, and asset management company focused on growth opportunities in the rapidly growing cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman and Interim CEO. Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC (ACM)...
MyChesCo

John Ventura Joins WSFS Wealth as Senior Vice President, Senior Private Banking Relationship Manager

WILMINGTON, DE — John Ventura has joined WSFS Wealth Private Banking, a division of WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), as Senior Vice President, Senior Private Banking Relationship Manager. Reporting to Steven G. Kochie, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Private Banking, Ventura’s primary focus will be developing and supporting client relationships, providing financial strategies and solutions, assisting clients with loans, lines of credit and other banking products and services.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cidara Therapeutics Appoints Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, As Chief Financial Officer And Chief Business Officer, And Shane Ward As Chief Legal Officer And Corporate Secretary

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced the appointments of Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, as chief financial officer and chief business officer, and Shane Ward as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
Stamford Advocate

Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. Appoints John Danahey Executive Vice President

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce John Danahey as Executive Vice President. Danahey brings over 35 years of healthcare industry experience, with more than 28 years focused on healthcare IT, and comes to Picis from another Harris healthcare business, PulseCheck. “I...
Businessmartechseries.com

Graphika Appoints Disinformation Technologist to Leadership Team

Jennifer Mathieu, Ph.D., Joins as CTO to Accelerate Technical Innovation and Delivery of Company’s SaaS Offerings. Graphika, the social media intelligence company, today announced the addition of seasoned technologist Jennifer Mathieu, Ph.D., to its executive team as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Matheiu will bring her experience building robust, integrated, cloud-based solutions to the company as it enables customers from a wide range of customers from Silicon Valley giants like Facebook and Pinterest to household brands such as T-Systems, to navigate threats and opportunities in the online world. She will guide the company’s technology vision, continue the evolution of Graphika’s patented technology, strengthen its core products, and build out the company’s team of expert engineers and architects.
Tampa, FLTampa Bay News Wire

GTE Financial Promotes New Senior Vice President & Appoints Assistant Vice President of Member Business Services

TAMPA, FL, August 2021: For over 85 years GTE Financial has been building a sense of community and leadership by going beyond money. Providing superior member service and recruiting exceptional leadership has continued to contribute to the success of GTE. Building a knowledgeable, friendly and passionate team is what makes this credit union stand out from other financial institutions in Southwest Florida.
Myhighplains.com

TTUHSC names new senior vice president of Office of Research and Innovation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Leadership from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced this week that Lance R. McMahon, Ph.D. will serve as the new senior vice president of the university’s Office of Research and Innovation. McMahon will serve out of the Jerry H. Hodge TTUHSC School of Pharmacy.
Oklahoma Stateokstate.edu

President Shrum appoints Jerome Loughridge senior vice president of operations

Media Contact: Monica Roberts | Interim Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications | 405-744-4800 | monica.roberts@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum has recommended the appointment of respected business and public policy executive Jerome Loughridge to serve as a strategic advisor overseeing the operations of the OSU system campuses in Stillwater, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Okmulgee, with a combined enrollment of over 34,000.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ReShape Lifesciences™ Appoints Al Diaz As Vice President Of Operations And Research And Development

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) , the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the appointment of Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development. Mr. Diaz will be responsible for overseeing the company's manufacturing operations and research and development efforts.
The Associated Press

Promaxo Appoints Paul Brathwaite as Vice President of Robotics

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2021-- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today the appointment of Paul Brathwaite, Ph.D. as Vice President of Robotics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005137/en/. “Paul’s expansive knowledge of medical device development...
martechseries.com

Khoros Deepens Its Infosec Leadership With Two Senior Appointments

Company Hires Jason Perlewitz as VP of Technical Operations and Tony Cetera as Senior Director of Information Security. Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced that it has named Jason Perlewitz as Vice President of Technical Operations and Tony Cetera as Senior Director of Information Security. Perlewitz and Cetera will report to Sejal Amin, CPTO of Khoros, serving alongside the broader Khoros leadership team. The appointments reinforce Khoros’ commitment to advancing its product innovation, with a key focus on growing its capacity, skills, and operational maturity within its engineering and infosec organizations through 2021.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Intel Appoints Bruce H. Andrews as Corporate Vice President and Chief Government Affairs Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2021-- Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Bruce H. Andrews as corporate vice president and chief government affairs officer, effective Sept. 7. Andrews will lead Intel’s global government affairs group and oversee the company’s government affairs and public policy functions and strategies. He will report to Steven R. Rodgers, Intel’s executive vice president and general counsel.
Auto Remarketing

CBB promotes Biswah to senior vice president and general manager

MARKHAM, Ontario - Auto Remarketing Canada included Yolanda Biswah among the Women & Automotive Profiles in Leadership three years ago. On Thursday, Biswah continued to show her leadership abilities, having landed another executive promotion at Canadian Black Book since joining the company in 2015. CBB announced the promotion of Biswah...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

The Agency Appoints Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Promotes Ricardo Beer to Vice President of Franchise Sales West

Brokerage’s Franchise Division Expands with New Leadership and Offices Around the World. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Ricardo Beer, who previously served as Director of Franchise Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Sales West. The bolstering of the executive level leadership within The Agency’s franchise division comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency also announced today its 21st franchise location will be in Boston and the firm will open a franchise office in Montréal by the end of the year. More international destinations are scheduled to launch toward the end of the year and early next year.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Deephaven Promotes New Senior Vice President, Director Of Capital Markets

Non-QM lender Deephaven promoted Mack Walker as the company's new senior vice president, director of capital markets. Mack Walker has been promoted to senior vice president, director of Capital Markets for Deephaven. He joined the company six years ago and was previously vice president, Capital Markets. In his new position,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NJFX Announces Appointment Of Gabe Pannella To Vice President Of Business Development

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX, the only Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities, welcomes Gabe Pannella as Vice President of Business Development. In this position, Pannella will build upon the success of NJFX's robust ecosystem of 25 carriers and four subsea cable systems to develop relationships with enterprise businesses.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Morphic Therapeutic Announces Appointment Of Nisha Nanda, Ph.D., To Board Of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced the appointment of Nisha Nanda, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Nanda currently serves as the chief development officer for Loxo Oncology at Lilly.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NeuExcell Therapeutics Names Russ Addis As Vice President, Research

STATE COLLEGE, Penn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuExcell Therapeutics Inc. ( www.neuexcell.com) today announced the appointment of Russ Addis, Ph.D. to the new position of Vice President, Research, effective immediately. NeuExcell Leadership Team. Dr. Addis will report directly to Dr. Ronald HW Lorijn, Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee...
Oberlin, OHoberlin.edu

Oberlin Appoints Julie Melvin Associate Vice President for Finance

Following a national search process, Julienne (Julie) Melvin has been appointed associate vice president for finance, filling the recently vacated position. She begins on September 7, 2021, reporting to the vice president for finance and administration. The associate vice president (AVP) for finance is a key member of the Office...

Comments / 0

Community Policy