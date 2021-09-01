Cancel
Harris Williams Advises Tecta America Corporation On Its Minority Investment From Leonard Green & Partners

By Business Wire
TheStreet
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Tecta America Corporation (Tecta America), a portfolio company of Altas Partners (Altas), on its minority investment from Leonard Green & Partners (LGP). Altas is retaining majority ownership in the company. Tecta America is a national leader in commercial roofing services in the U.S. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris and John Chase of the Harris Williams Business Services Group and Chris Toussaint of the firm's Industrials Group.

"Tecta America is a leader in commercial roofing services due to its unparalleled customer service and quality. It has been an absolute privilege working with the entire team at Tecta America, including CEO Dave Reginelli, Executive Chairman Mark Santacrose and CFO Marc Benson. We believe they have an excellent new partner in LGP," said Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams.

"Tecta America's partnership with LGP provides the company's senior leadership team with another phenomenal voice in the room alongside Altas. This is a truly impressive group of individuals, and they will be leading what was already an exceptional and best-in-class business," added Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Tecta America is the nation's premier commercial roofing contractor with more than 85 locations from coast to coast. Tecta America's unyielding commitment to quality, expertise and professionalism has helped it become an industry leader in commercial roofing. Providing installation of all types, replacement, repairs and maintenance, new construction, disaster response, sustainability options and more, Tecta America offers the responsiveness of a local roofing contractor backed by the resources and stability of a national provider.

Altas is an investment firm with a long-term orientation focused on acquiring significant interests in high-quality, market-leading businesses in partnership with outstanding management teams. Key elements of the company's approach include responsible capital structures, active ownership through strategic and operational support and an emphasis on sustainable value creation. Altas strives to deliver outstanding investment returns for its investing partners. Altas invests on behalf of endowments, foundations, public pension funds and other institutional investors.

LGP is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 100 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, business and healthcare services, as well as retail, distribution and industrials. LGP has raised over $40 billion of committed capital since inception.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report.

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm's Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm's Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005990/en/

