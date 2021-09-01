Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How to Put Water In a Car Radiator

Posted by 
HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 8 days ago

When your car overheats, you can add water to the radiator if you exercise some caution. GretaMarie/Getty Images. You've been watching the needle creeping higher over the last few miles. Now the temperature light on your car's dashboard display is on. Your car is overheating and you're in the middle of nowhere. What are you supposed to do? You have water that you keep in the trunk for emergencies. This, my friend, is that emergency.

auto.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
562
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiator#Water Bottle#Exercise#Gretamarie Getty#The Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

How To Spot Water Damage on a Flooded Used Car

Know what you’re buying. Flooding, whether caused by hurricanes, severe storms, or other reasons, is the most common natural disaster in America, according to Census.gov. These deluges happen all over the country and affect millions of people by displacing families from their homes and destroying billions of dollars of property, including our cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs. And with scientists saying extreme weather events are on the rise, more of us could be dealing with flooding and flood-damaged vehicles than we did a few years ago.
CarsPortsmouth Times

How to keep car interiors clean

Oil changes, tire rotations and even car washes may garner the bulk of drivers’ attention in regard to vehicle maintenance. But various smaller undertakings, including keeping vehicle interiors clean, are worthy of drivers’ attention as well. Dust and dirt can accumulate in a vehicle over time, making for a less...
CarsPosted by
Family Handyman

How to Pressure Wash Your Car

Here's how to pressure wash your car without damaging it. We all love a clean, spotless car, and we also love using our pressure washer. So why not combine the two?. Before you do major damage to your paint job, there are two important things to know before firing up the pressure washer: pressure level and nozzle tip size. Choose a pressure washer with settings from 1200 to 1900 pounds per square inch (PSI).
bigeasymagazine.com

Tips On Maintaining Your Radiator And Radiator Valves

Worrying about your radiator health? Flabbergasted at the idea of radiator maintenance? Completely lost as to what steps to take next? Don’t worry! Follow these tips and you should be able to maintain your radiator and radiator valves with ease. How Do Radiators Function. Heat from a radiator is caused...
CarsPosted by
Family Handyman

Tips for Getting Water Stains Out of Car Seats

It never fails: The ONE TIME you accidentally leave your windows down overnight, it rains. Or you forget to put the rear windows up all the way when you roll through the car wash. Even though it’s “just water,” your seat, whether cloth or leather, looks as though someone tried to watercolor paint on the upholstery.
TrafficCarBuzz

Tips On How To Handle A Car On Fire

There are roughly six million car accidents in the USA per year. In 2019, 189,500 of those involved a car on fire. The statistics for car fires go back to 1980 when the figure was 456,000 of all accidents. It has been in decline ever since, with 1988 being the only anomaly. This is most likely due to mass production cars moving away from carburetors to fuel injection. However, car fires shouldn't be ignored because of their infrequency. As humans, we tend to think that something unusual as this can't possibly happen to us. And then it does, and we have no clue how to handle the situation.
Hyrum, UTksl.com

Low water levels uncover old cars in Hyrum Reservoir

Low water levels have revealed more than a dozen cars that officials said were dumped at Hyrum Reservoir in the 1950s to help strengthen the shoreline. (Mike Anderson, KSL-TV) HYRUM — What looks like a graveyard for old cars is showing up along the shore of Hyrum Reservoir. Low water...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
CarsUbergizmo

This Electric Boat Motor Will Last You An ‘Almost Unlimited Lifetime’

One of the “annoying” things about a lot of machines is that from time to time, they require maintenance. This usually means having to disrupt your day or even your company’s operations to tend to it, but it is a necessity and something that most of us have probably grown accustomed to.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Everything You Need to Clean Your Car's Wheels and Tires

We love washing cars; it's like therapy. Wiping the sparkling hood with big, sweeping swipes of your favorite microfiber cloth is incredibly satisfying. However, once you start working your way down the panels and notice those spoked surfaces surrounded by rubber, relaxation turns to anxiety. Bending down and scrubbing between spokes caked in months' worth of brake dust and road grime can make anyone's heart sink. But have no fear! We found the top wheel and tire cleaning products on Amazon for you to try. By the time you're done spritzing, scrubbing, and shining, your wheels will be in showroom shape.
CarsHerald & Review

How To Jump-Start A Car

From time to time, every driver turns the key or presses “START” to find … nothing. A jump-start is the most common way to get back on the road, even if it’s just the road to the nearest place that sells replacement batteries. But a few things can go wrong with serious consequences, so knowing how to jump start a car safely is key. There are two basic scenarios to this in 2021, either keeping a portable battery charger with you in the car or the traditional jump-start scenario involving another car and a set of jumper cables.
Stamford, NYNews 12

Around 100 cars submerged in water at Stamford parking garage

The city of Stamford spent Thursday cleaning up after Ida brought severe flooding to the area. Tow truck drivers worked hard to remove abandoned cars and clear the roads. “We’re trying to keep up with all of them,” says one tow truck driver. “And get the roads opened up for the police.”
ScienceNew Scientist

How does water become stale?

Cold tap water contains dissolved gases, mainly carbon dioxide and oxygen. These are responsible for the popping noises a kettle makes as it heats up, since the solubility of gases decreases rapidly with temperature. These gases have taste, but they also create a “mouthfeel“, so give rise to different sensations....
AgricultureCNBC

How Fire is disrupting water in the West and putting big companies at risk

Fire across California is jeopardizing the state's watersheds, as they will soon create floods and mudslides that contaminate reservoirs. They also destroy the trees that are needed to control water flow. That has a massive impact on all sorts of big companies, from agriculture, to household products to tech. So companies are now buying big into forest restoration projects, including the resilience bond we reported on a few years ago. It's gone from a $4 million initial offer to over $200 million. We talk to forest experts as well as interview Proctor and Gamble, which the products it makes and we use are all at risk.
Hyrum, UTHerald-Journal

Photos: Low water exposes corroded cars in Hyrum

Some visitors to Hyrum Reservoir during this season's megadrought have been surprised to find a "graveyard" containing the corroded remains of several old cars exposed by low water levels. The graveyard lies west-southwest of where 200 West ends in Hyrum. As photos of the hulks spread on social media, a...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are You Using a Leaf Blower to Clean Your Car?

For some, cleaning their car is an act of love and can even be meditative. However, for some others, cleaning a car is simply a chore they want to be done as quickly and easily as possible. Apparently, many internet people are using leaf blowers to blow out the car’s interior in a flash instead of slowly vacuuming. But, is it a good idea to use a leaf blower to clean your car? As always, Consumer Reports has some thoughts about the subject of cleaning cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy