How to Put Water In a Car Radiator

There are roughly six million car accidents in the USA per year. In 2019, 189,500 of those involved a car on fire. The statistics for car fires go back to 1980 when the figure was 456,000 of all accidents. It has been in decline ever since, with 1988 being the only anomaly. This is most likely due to mass production cars moving away from carburetors to fuel injection. However, car fires shouldn't be ignored because of their infrequency. As humans, we tend to think that something unusual as this can't possibly happen to us. And then it does, and we have no clue how to handle the situation.