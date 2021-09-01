Cancel
Stoughton, MA

Collegium To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment ConferenceFormat: Fireside chatDate: Monday, September 13, 2021Time: 7:00 - 7:30 AM Eastern Time

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare ConferenceFormat: Virtual presentationDate: Tuesday, September 28, 2021Time: 8:00 - 8:30 AM Eastern Time

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:MacDougall Advisors collegium@macbiocom.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
