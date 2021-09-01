Cancel
Bedford County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Huntingdon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM EDT. Target Area: Bedford; Huntingdon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton. * Until late this evening. * At 10:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:01 AM EDT Thursday was 18.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.4 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, The right, or east bank begins to overflow, affecting low lying areas. A few homes are affected. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Several homes on the right, or east bank in Stonerstown and other low lying areas are affected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0 feet on 09/18/2004.

alerts.weather.gov

