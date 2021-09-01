Cancel
Barnstable County, MA

Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Suffolk WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North to Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. These wind speeds are less than typical wind advisory criteria, however given fully leaved trees and saturated ground, the threshold may be lower for wind and tree damage.

alerts.weather.gov

#Wind Speeds#Wind Advisory#Eastern Essex Ma#Eastern Norfolk Ma#Eastern Plymouth Ma#Barnstable Ma Counties
