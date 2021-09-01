Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SULLIVAN, NORTHEASTERN PIKE AND CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen with rainfall rates approaching 1 inch in 1 hour at times. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches is possible this evening and tonight. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monticello, Liberty, Matamoras, Fallsburg, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon, Cochecton, Waymart, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville, Bethany, White Lake, Smallwood, Mongaup Valley and Fosterdale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED