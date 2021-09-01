Ashley Judd makes first public appearance since shattering her leg: ‘It was so refreshing’

It looks like actress Ashley Judd is recovering well from a leg injury she suffered seven months ago while hiking in the Congolese rainforest. In what was her first public appearance since the accident, Judd had ditched the crutches, and was wearing only a brace on her right leg at a Red Sox game in Fenway Park in Boston. To commemorate the evening, the “Good Kids” actress had posted images and videos on Instagram on Tuesday.