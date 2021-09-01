Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Ashley Judd makes first public appearance since shattering her leg: ‘It was so refreshing’

By Tarrah Gibbons
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Ashley Judd is living life while on the mend. Since Judd’s accident when she shattered her leg in four places, the star has made her first public appearance.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Audacy

Audacy

34K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Redsox#Congolese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
IBTimes

Ashley Judd Nears Full Recovery After Hiking Accident In Congo Rainforest

It looks like actress Ashley Judd is recovering well from a leg injury she suffered seven months ago while hiking in the Congolese rainforest. In what was her first public appearance since the accident, Judd had ditched the crutches, and was wearing only a brace on her right leg at a Red Sox game in Fenway Park in Boston. To commemorate the evening, the “Good Kids” actress had posted images and videos on Instagram on Tuesday.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Rose McGowan, Elliot Page, Ashley Judd and More!

ROSE MCGOWAN DRAGS OPRAH: Rose McGowan has slammed Oprah Winfrey in a new tweet claiming she’s “as fake as they come.” The Charmed alum wrote that she's happy people are “seeing the ugly truth” about the billionaire media maven regarding her former friendship with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and accused rapist Russell Simmons.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Wore a Sexy, High-Slit Dress for a Beach Day with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is keeping the breezy summer looks coming as she jet-sets across the globe with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The pair were recently photographed enjoying a day in the sun near Paradise Cove in Malibu, per TMZ. And for the outing, Lopez wore a sexy, high-slit white wrap dress cinched with a tan statement belt and layered over a matching one-piece bathing suit. The singer pulled her hair back into a casual ponytail and wore layered gold necklaces with her signature oversized hoop earrings. Walking hand in hand, she and Affleck were joined by one of Affleck's close friends, fellow actor Matt Damon, during their beach excursion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy