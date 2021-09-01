Ashley Judd makes first public appearance since shattering her leg: ‘It was so refreshing’

Jennifer Lopez is keeping the breezy summer looks coming as she jet-sets across the globe with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The pair were recently photographed enjoying a day in the sun near Paradise Cove in Malibu, per TMZ. And for the outing, Lopez wore a sexy, high-slit white wrap dress cinched with a tan statement belt and layered over a matching one-piece bathing suit. The singer pulled her hair back into a casual ponytail and wore layered gold necklaces with her signature oversized hoop earrings. Walking hand in hand, she and Affleck were joined by one of Affleck's close friends, fellow actor Matt Damon, during their beach excursion.
