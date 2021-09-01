Flood Warning issued for Dauphin, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Dauphin; Lebanon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Juniata River At Lewistown affecting Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Penns Creek Near Penns Creek affecting Union and Snyder Counties. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Huntingdon, Lewistown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Penns Creek...including Penns Creek...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Minor to major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Swatara Creek Near Hershey. * From Wednesday, September 01 to tomorrow afternoon. * At 11:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.8 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The right, or north bank begins to overflow. Several roadways upstream of the gage are affected by high water. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The right, or north bank overflows. Several roads are affected. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, A few homes adjacent to the creek upstream of the Route 39 bridge flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, High water affects several homes upstream of the Route 39 bridge. FEMA 10% Annual Chance Flood Level (10-year flood). * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 01/28/1996.