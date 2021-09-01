Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 8.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Erbs Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Some residences in the vicinity of Erb`s Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 06/28/2005.