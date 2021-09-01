Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Grant, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dallas; Grant; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Cleveland, southeastern Grant, northeastern Dallas and southwestern Jefferson Counties through 315 PM CDT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sheridan, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheridan... Lamont Kedron... Sulphur Springs Ain... Cross Roads in Grant County Slabtown... Farindale Faith... Prague Staves... Center Grove Grapevine... Mt Zion Millerville... Randall MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH