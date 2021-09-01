Flood Warning issued for Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 07:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Lebanon; Schuylkill The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Huntingdon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Hershey, and Harper Tavern...Minor, Moderate, and Major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM EDT Thursday was 16.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Several driveways and other minor roadways are affected. Water begins to enter some basements. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, High water isolates several houses. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, A number of secondary roads are closed, resulting in some evacuations. A few homes are flooded. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, A number of homes along the creek are affected. Some evacuations are necessary. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Most homes adjacent to the creek are affected to some degree. Numerous evacuations are necessary. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Widespread flooding occurs with many roads, homes and businesses affected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 09/19/2004.