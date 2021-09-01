Labor Day 2021: Snag great deals on last-minute school supplies from Amazon

Decades that have come and gone are fun to revisit through fashion, books, music, and movies, but the thrill of nostalgia definitely does not extend to appliances. There was once a time when the only way to erase wrinkles from clothing was to pull your iron and ironing board out of the closet. The pair was functional at its best, and terribly cumbersome at its worst, often causing a chore pileup as clothes that needed additional attention were tossed aside in favor of those that were ready to wear. Thankfully, steamers entered onto the scene, including this shopper-loved portable steamer that is so compact and light, it easily fits in a suitcase.