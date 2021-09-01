Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Labor Day 2021: Snag great deals on last-minute school supplies from Amazon

By Gabriela Arevalo
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

No worries if you forgot a few school supplies for this upcoming school year, there are plenty of Labor Day sales from major retailers that you can take advantage of, and Amazon is no exception!

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

34K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Labor Day#Discounts#Macy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Walmart Just Put These 11 Items on Sale For Labor Day

Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Though fall foods are already appearing on grocery store shelves, Americans still have one long weekend left to enjoy the final days of summer. While Walmart is already a go-to store for affordable cookout and party supplies, America's largest grocery chain is making it easier than ever this year to celebrate Labor Day without breaking the bank.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Summer is quickly slipping away and cooler weather has us shopping for jackets and coats, but it might be time to start thinking about boots. We're talking about Uggs, of course. While you might be shopping for last-minute school supplies and backpacks as kids head back to class, Amazon's Labor Day deals has tons of discounts on shoes and boots. But since Uggs are having a moment, we zeroed in on our favorite deals on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of.
RetailTechRadar

Lowe’s Labor Day sale 2021: when it starts and the deals you can expect

Labor Day might not be for a few weeks yet, and we don’t want to wish the summer away, but it’s never too early to prepare for Labor Day sales. The Lowe’s Labor Day sale is the place to be for all of your home improvement needs, and we’re going to give you a rundown of what to expect in 2021. When it starts, what's included, and what types of discounts to expect - all of the need-to-know information will be right here on this page.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Labor Day weekend is almost here that means a long weekend and lots of sales! If you're headed out of town for the holiday or you're just shopping for the best deal for a future trip, you can find travel gear on sale for just about any adventure with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Labor Day weekend is coming up. While some people are shopping for back to school supplies and backpacks or planning a Labor Day barbecue to celebrate the end of summer, others are looking for the best Labor Day sales. Of course, there are tons of discounts to search from Amazon's Labor Day deals, but right now we're zeroing on Kate Spade handbags.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs, iRobot, Instant Pot, Apple and More

Labor Day weekend is just days away, so now's the time to search around for the best Labor Day sales . While we're already talking about back to school shopping, the calendar say it's still summer! The good news is that there are plenty of sunny days and Labor Day sales for end of Summer and Back to School at Amazon ahead. Whether you're have a backyard event or staying home with family, we have gathered tons of deals on everything you need for this Labor Day weekend and the upcoming seasons ahead.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

It's time to fall in love with cooking again. You might be feeling some kitchen burn-out after spending the pandemic baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. But with fall cooking and baking ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
ShoppingCNN

All the best Labor Day sales to shop this weekend

The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Labor Day has arrived, and hundreds of retailers are celebrating with sales and deals on products across categories. And because you probably don’t want to spend your extra weekend day scouring the internet for savings, CNN Underscored has done the heavy lifting for you. See below for a roundup of the best Labor Day sales to shop right now.
Beauty & FashionReal Simple

The Best-Selling Travel Steamer on Amazon Is Only $26

Decades that have come and gone are fun to revisit through fashion, books, music, and movies, but the thrill of nostalgia definitely does not extend to appliances. There was once a time when the only way to erase wrinkles from clothing was to pull your iron and ironing board out of the closet. The pair was functional at its best, and terribly cumbersome at its worst, often causing a chore pileup as clothes that needed additional attention were tossed aside in favor of those that were ready to wear. Thankfully, steamers entered onto the scene, including this shopper-loved portable steamer that is so compact and light, it easily fits in a suitcase.
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

Get Rubbermaid and Pyrex food storage containers at Amazon for less than $35 each

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you're gearing up for back-to-school meal planning or just trying to savor all the last meals of summer, food storage containers are the key to keeping things fresher, longer. Luckily, two top-rated sets are on sale at Amazon right now—and they're two of our favorites.
Shoppingkomando.com

Shopping tip: What to do if your Amazon delivery is late

Technology has removed, in many cases, the need to go out to physical shops to buy items. Online retailers like Amazon come in handy when you don’t want to run to the store. If you’re not a Prime member, the shipping rate can depend on the urgency of receiving the items. Some people don’t mind waiting a couple of days, but most want their package delivered as soon as possible.
Shoppingnews4sanantonio.com

Labor Day deals from Brad's Deals

Are you looking for a good Labor Day deal? Online shopping expert Casey Runyan of Brad’s Deals is here to fill us in on what’s hot right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy