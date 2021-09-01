Flood Warning issued for Dauphin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 02:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM EDT. Target Area: Dauphin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Swatara Creek Above Middletown. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 10:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Thursday was 12.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding begins near the Vine Street Bridge downstream to the Susquehanna River. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Both banks overflow upstream of the Vine Street Bridge and several basements are affected. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the vicinity of Few Avenue and near the community swimming pool. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 04/18/2011.