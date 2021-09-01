Cancel
Berkeley County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Carroll County in north central Maryland Frederick County in north central Maryland Washington County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Berkeley County in the panhandle of West Virginia Jefferson County in the panhandle of West Virginia Northeastern Morgan County in the panhandle of West Virginia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frederick... Hagerstown Westminster... Martinsburg Thurmont... Charles Town Emmitsburg... Shepherdstown Municipal Stadium... Harry Grove Stadium Ballenger Creek... Mount Airy Robinwood... Taneytown Brunswick... Walkersville Fountainhead-Orchard Hills... Ranson Boonsboro... Smithsburg Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

