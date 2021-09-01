Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CT

Stone-Otis House Museum Is Open

By Editorial
orangetownnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stone-Otis House is open Sundays 1:00-3:00. Come tour the 1830 home built a mere 8 years after the founding of the Town of Orange. The year 2022 will be a banner one as Orange will be celebrating 200 years as Orange. Changed as a part of North Milford, our town had the powers as other towns in the state with officers elected at designated meetings. The first town meeting was held on the 2nd Monday, June 1822 with the following chosen officers: Town Clerk, Selectmen, Treasurer, Constables, Grand Jurors, Tythingmen*, Sealers of Weights & Measures, Pound Keepers, and Fence Viewers. By June of that year a Board of Assessors was chosen. You can find more interesting facts about Orange in our history book, History of Orange by Mary Woodruff, available at the Academy, open Saturdays 10-3.

orangetownnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
Orange, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#History Book#The Town Of Orange#Town Clerk#Grand Jurors#Tythingmen#Fence Viewers#Board Of Assessors#Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy