Flash Flood Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Sullivan County in central New York Northeastern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania Central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has already fallen with rainfall rates approaching 1 inch in 1 hour at times. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches is possible this evening and tonight. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monticello, Liberty, Matamoras, Fallsburg, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon, Cochecton, Waymart, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville, Bethany, White Lake, Smallwood, Mongaup Valley and Fosterdale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED