Cleveland County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cleveland; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cleveland and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 330 PM CDT At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Feenyville, or 8 miles west of Star City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Star City... Rison Feenyville... Mt Elba Toledo... Herbine Kedron... Glendale in Lincoln County Cornerville... Rowell Palmyra... Calmer Pansy... Mt Zion Randall MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

